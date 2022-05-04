How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game 2 Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs Look to Take a 2-0 Series Lead

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -121, Lightning +101; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs host Game 2 of the series.

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs went 3-2 against the Lightning in the regular season. In their last playoff matchup matchup on May 2, the Maple Leafs won 5-0. Auston Matthews led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

Toronto has a 54-21-7 record overall and a 14-7-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs are second in league play with 312 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

Tampa Bay has a 51-23-8 record overall and a 13-8-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning are second in league play with 358 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews has 60 goals and 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly has seven assists over the past 10 games.

Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and 16 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 18.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.6 assists, six penalties and 18.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Michael Bunting: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: None listed.