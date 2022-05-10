How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs First Round: Game 5 Live Online on May 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs and Lightning tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -127, Lightning +106; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Toronto Maple Leafs for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 7-3 in the last meeting. Ross Colton led the Lightning with two goals.

Toronto has gone 54-21-7 overall with a 14-7-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have a 23-4-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Tampa Bay has a 13-8-3 record in Atlantic Division play and a 51-23-8 record overall. The Lightning have gone 23-5-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 34 goals and 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Mikheyev has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 6.3 penalties and 21.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.3 assists, 6.8 penalties and 19.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

Lightning: None listed.