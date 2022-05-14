NHL TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game 7 Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Lightning visit the Maple Leafs in game 7 of the series

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Lightning +105; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

Toronto has gone 54-21-7 overall with a 14-7-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have a 22-5-2 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 13-8-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning rank seventh in NHL play with 285 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 34 goals and 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has scored six goals and added 14 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

Lightning: None listed.