How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Vancouver visits Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks (27-23-6, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (35-15-4, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Vancouver. He ranks fourth in the league with 68 points, scoring 37 goals and totaling 31 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 19-6-1 on their home ice. Toronto is first in the Eastern Conference with 6.4 assists per game, led by Mitch Marner averaging 0.8.

The Canucks are 15-13-3 in road games. Vancouver ranks 28th in the Western Conference with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 12, Vancouver won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews has 68 total points for the Maple Leafs, 37 goals and 31 assists. Marner has five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 40 total assists and has 61 points. Elias Pettersson has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).