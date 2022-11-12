How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs host the Canucks in a non-conference matchup

Vancouver Canucks (4-7-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -181, Canucks +151; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Toronto is 7-4-3 overall and 5-2-1 at home. The Maple Leafs have conceded 38 goals while scoring 40 for a +2 scoring differential.

Vancouver is 2-4-2 in road games and 4-7-3 overall. The Canucks have gone 1-2-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won 6-4 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has three goals and 13 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 12 goals and four assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).