How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto hosts Vegas after shootout victory

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights (4-4-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -142, Golden Knights +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Vegas after the Golden Knights defeated Anaheim 5-4 in a shootout.

Toronto finished 35-14-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 18-7-3 at home. The Maple Leafs averaged 31.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.3 goals per game.

Vegas finished 40-14-2 overall and 19-9-0 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Golden Knights scored 31 power play goals on 174 power play opportunities last season.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: day to day (upper body).