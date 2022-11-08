How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs play the Golden Knights on 3-game winning streak

Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Toronto has a 5-1-0 record at home and a 7-4-2 record overall. The Maple Leafs have committed 58 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Vegas is 11-2-0 overall and 6-1-0 in road games. The Golden Knights have gone 9-0-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 3-1. Reilly Smith scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has eight goals and seven assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and four assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jordie Benn: out (groin), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).