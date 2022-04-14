 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Washington plays Toronto, looks for 6th straight road win

Washington Capitals (41-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (47-20-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Toronto aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Maple Leafs are 27-11-3 in conference play. Toronto ranks fourth in the league with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.

The Capitals are 28-12-4 in Eastern Conference play. Washington has scored 244 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 46.

Toronto beat Washington 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 58 goals and has 99 points. Mitch Marner has four goals and 17 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 46 goals and has 85 points. Tom Wilson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Wayne Simmonds: day to day (illness).

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: day to day (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (maintenance).

