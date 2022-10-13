 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Capitals visit the Leafs in Eastern Conference action

Washington Capitals (0-1-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (0-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -192, Capitals +158; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Washington Capitals in Eastern Conference play.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record at home last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals last season (3.8 per game on 34.6 shots per game).

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 26-12-6 on the road last season. The Capitals scored 3.3 goals per game last season while giving up 3.0 per game.

Capitals: 0-1-0, averaging 0.2 goals, 0.3 assists, 0.3 penalties and 0.6 penalty minutes while giving up 0.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Lars Eller: day to day (illness), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

Capitals Season Preview

