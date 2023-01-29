 Skip to Content
Where to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on January 29, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$74.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $99.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 25 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Washington visits Toronto after shootout win

Washington Capitals (26-19-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-12-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout.

Toronto has gone 19-4-4 at home and 30-12-8 overall. The Maple Leafs are 27-3-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Washington is 12-11-3 in road games and 26-19-6 overall. The Capitals have a 24-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams play this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 27 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored three goals with nine assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 35 assists for the Capitals. Dmitry Orlov has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (rib), Auston Matthews: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower-body), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

