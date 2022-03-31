How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto takes on Winnipeg, seeks 5th straight home win

Winnipeg Jets (33-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-5, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -211, Jets +174; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Winnipeg aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Maple Leafs have gone 24-7-2 in home games. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 6.4 assists per game, led by Mitch Marner averaging 0.8.

The Jets are 14-12-8 in road games. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, Winnipeg won 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 48 assists and has 76 points this season. Auston Matthews has 13 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 41 goals and has 82 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (groin), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion).

Jets: Kyle Connor: out (covid-19), Nate Schmidt: out (covid-19).