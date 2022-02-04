How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on February 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Elsewhere, the game is streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Toronto Raptors games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta against Toronto after 43-point showing

Atlanta Hawks (25-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Toronto Raptors after Trae Young scored 43 points in the Hawks’ 124-115 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Raptors are 19-14 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.9 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Hawks are 14-16 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 106-100 in the last matchup on Feb. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 5.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Young averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 28.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. John Collins is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 116.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (back).