How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Toronto

Atlanta Hawks (41-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (45-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -4

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Toronto. He’s fourth in the NBA scoring 28.3 points per game.

The Raptors are 28-21 against conference opponents. Toronto is seventh in the league giving up just 106.9 points per game while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 25-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 9.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 127-100 in the last meeting on Feb. 27. Young led the Hawks with 41 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Pascal Siakam is shooting 54.1% and averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Young is scoring 28.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: OG Anunoby: out (hip/thigh), Yuta Watanabe: out (quad).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (concussion), John Collins: out (finger/foot).