How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Online on October 31, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available to stream on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta against Toronto after 42-point outing

Atlanta Hawks (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Toronto Raptors after Trae Young scored 42 points in the Hawks’ 123-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 109.4 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (personal).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee).

