How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Online on October 31, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks
- When: Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available to stream on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southeast
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southeast
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta against Toronto after 42-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Toronto Raptors after Trae Young scored 42 points in the Hawks’ 123-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.
Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 109.4 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (personal).
Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee).