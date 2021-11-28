How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Tatum and the Celtics visit the Raptors

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (10-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors. Tatum ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game.

The Raptors are 3-2 against Atlantic Division opponents. Toronto is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Celtics are 6-8 in Eastern Conference play. Boston averages 107.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting on Nov. 11. Tatum scored 22 points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.1 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Dennis Schroder is averaging 20.1 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 105.3 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: OG Anunoby: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (injury recovery).

Celtics: Josh Richardson: out (illness), Robert Williams III: out (illness).