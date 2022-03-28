How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Boston puts road win streak on the line against Toronto

Boston Celtics (47-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (42-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Celtics face Toronto.

The Raptors are 26-20 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 46.7 points per game in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 12.3.

The Celtics are 9-6 against Atlantic Division teams. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.9 points per game in the paint led by Jayson Tatum averaging 9.9.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Celtics defeated the Raptors 109-97 in their last matchup on Nov. 28. Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 21 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Siakam is shooting 53.6% and averaging 25.9 points over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Robert Williams III is averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 33.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (toe), Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Al Horford: out (personal).