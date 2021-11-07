How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Brooklyn Nets to square off against the Toronto Raptors on the road

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors square off against the Brooklyn Nets.

Toronto went 17-25 in Eastern Conference play and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nets gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).