 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Brooklyn Nets to square off against the Toronto Raptors on the road

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors square off against the Brooklyn Nets.

Toronto went 17-25 in Eastern Conference play and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nets gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.