How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto faces conference rival Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (32-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (33-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Brooklyn in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Raptors have gone 22-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 107.4 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Nets are 22-15 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is 7-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 133-97 on March 1, with Scottie Barnes scoring 28 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Patty Mills is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 17.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 107.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (knee), OG Anunoby: out (finger).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play).