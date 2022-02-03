How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on February 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: DeRozan, Bulls set for matchup against the Raptors

Chicago Bulls (32-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (26-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup with Toronto. He’s fifth in the NBA scoring 26.5 points per game.

The Raptors are 18-14 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 106.5 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Bulls are 21-11 against conference opponents. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.3 assists per game led by DeRozan averaging 5.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 111-105 on Jan. 27. DeRozan scored 29 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.5 points, seven assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 5.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DeRozan is averaging 26.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).