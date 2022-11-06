 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Online on November 6, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: DeRozan leads Chicago against Toronto after 46-point performance

Chicago Bulls (5-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Toronto Raptors after DeMar DeRozan scored 46 points in the Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 6.7 steals, 4.8 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.

Chicago went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 109.8 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Pascal Siakam: day to day (groin), Fred VanVleet: day to day (back).

Bulls: Coby White: day to day (quad), Andre Drummond: day to day (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

