How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Raptors face the Cavaliers on 5-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to keep its five-game win streak going when the Raptors take on Cleveland.

Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 48.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: out (thumb), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Cavaliers: Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (hamstring).

