How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto plays Cleveland on home slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (41-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (40-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to stop its three-game home slide with a victory against Cleveland.

The Raptors are 24-20 in conference games. Toronto ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 107.3 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 24-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland scores 107.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 104-96 on March 7. Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 22 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 50.2 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (toe), Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: day to day (finger).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).