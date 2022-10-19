How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Cavs games this season.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Raptors vs. Cavs Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener.

Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.

Cleveland went 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Cavaliers: None listed.