How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Online on November 26, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Doncic leads Dallas against Toronto after 42-point game

Dallas Mavericks (9-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Toronto Raptors after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks’ 125-112 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Raptors are 6-2 on their home court. Toronto is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 1-5 on the road. Dallas is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 10.1 fast break points per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Raptors 111-110 in their last matchup on Nov. 5. Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points, and OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anunoby is averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Doncic is averaging 34 points, nine rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 110.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 104.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Justin Champagnie: day to day (back), Dalano Banton: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (toe), Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Scottie Barnes: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (back).