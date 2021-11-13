 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto takes on Detroit in conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (2-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -8.5; over/under is 202

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Detroit take the court.

Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Raptors averaged 18.6 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second chance points and 30.0 bench points last season.

Detroit went 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 41.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (calf).

Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

