How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Detroit Pistons.

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit).

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto faces Detroit in conference showdown

Detroit Pistons (15-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (34-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Toronto in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Raptors are 23-16 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks third in the league with 15.3 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.0.

The Pistons are 11-25 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit allows 112.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pistons won 103-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 41.5% and averaging 21.4 points for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Jerami Grant is averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee), D.J. Wilson: day to day (knee), OG Anunoby: day to day (finger).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (back), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (ankle).