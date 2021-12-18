How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Curry and the Warriors face the Raptors

Golden State Warriors (24-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (13-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Toronto Raptors. Curry ranks third in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 6-9 in home games. Toronto has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Warriors have gone 10-3 away from home. Golden State is second in the Western Conference scoring 111.8 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 22 the Warriors won 119-104 led by 33 points from Jordan Poole, while Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 20.0 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Curry is averaging 27 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 106.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (health and safety protocols), Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: day to day (hip), David Johnson: day to day (calf).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).