How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Houston takes on Toronto, aims to break 5-game slide

Houston Rockets (20-60, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (47-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -14.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with Toronto after losing five in a row.

The Raptors have gone 23-17 at home. Toronto is 6-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 9-31 in road games. Houston is 8-38 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 11 the Raptors won 139-120 led by 42 points from Gary Trent Jr., while Kevin Porter Jr. scored 30 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 49.4% and averaging 22.7 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Christian Wood is shooting 50.1% and averaging 17.9 points for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Raptors: OG Anunoby: day to day (quad), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (quad).

Rockets: Christian Wood: out (hamstring), Dennis Schroder: out (shoulder), Eric Gordon: out (groin).