How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets
- When: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Houston takes on Toronto, aims to break 5-game slide
Houston Rockets (20-60, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (47-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -14.5; over/under is 228.5
BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with Toronto after losing five in a row.
The Raptors have gone 23-17 at home. Toronto is 6-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Rockets are 9-31 in road games. Houston is 8-38 against opponents over .500.
The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 11 the Raptors won 139-120 led by 42 points from Gary Trent Jr., while Kevin Porter Jr. scored 30 points for the Rockets.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 49.4% and averaging 22.7 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Christian Wood is shooting 50.1% and averaging 17.9 points for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES:
INJURIES: Raptors: OG Anunoby: day to day (quad), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (quad).
Rockets: Christian Wood: out (hamstring), Dennis Schroder: out (shoulder), Eric Gordon: out (groin).