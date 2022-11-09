 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto hosts Houston in out-of-conference game

Houston Rockets (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Houston play in non-conference action.

Toronto went 48-34 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Houston finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 9-32 on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

