How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Preview: Toronto plays Indiana, looks to stop home losing streak

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Indiana looking to end its three-game home slide.

Toronto finished 17-25 in Eastern Conference play and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 8.6 steals, 5.4 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Pacers averaged 27.4 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Pacers: Kelan Martin: out (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Caris LeVert: out (undisclosed).