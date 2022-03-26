How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Duarte and the Pacers take on conference foe Toronto

Indiana Pacers (25-49, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (41-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors host Chris Duarte and the Indiana Pacers in Eastern Conference play.

The Raptors have gone 25-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 21-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers have gone 11-34 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Duarte averaging 2.1.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 114-97 on Nov. 27. Domantas Sabonis scored 23 points to help lead the Pacers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is shooting 49.0% and averaging 22.2 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Duarte is averaging 13.1 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 48.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 116.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (toe), Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: day to day (finger).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (rest), Isaiah Jackson: out (headache), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (back), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Chris Duarte: out (toe).