How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the LA Clippers.

Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket).

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: George, Clippers set for matchup with the Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers (18-17, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (14-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 24.7 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 7-10 at home. Toronto is second in the league with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Clippers have gone 6-7 away from home. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the NBA giving up only 104.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 43.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

George is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 106.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 103.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (conditioning), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (conditioning), Fred VanVleet: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Bonga: out (health and safety protocols), Justin Champagnie: out (health and safety protocols), Scottie Barnes: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (health and safety protocols), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: out (calf).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Jay Scrubb: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Jackson: out (conditioning), Jason Preston: out (foot), Nicolas Batum: out (ankle).