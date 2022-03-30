How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Siakam leads Toronto against Minnesota after 40-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (43-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Pascal Siakam scored 40 points in the Toronto Raptors’ 115-112 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics.

The Raptors are 20-16 on their home court. Toronto is ninth in the league allowing only 107.1 points per game while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 18-20 on the road. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won 103-91 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 30 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 20.5 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Siakam is averaging 27.9 points, eight rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 113.9 points, 48.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 121.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (leg), Malik Beasley: day to day (ankle).