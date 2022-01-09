How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto takes home win streak into matchup with New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (14-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (18-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts New Orleans looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Raptors are 11-10 on their home court. Toronto is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans are 6-14 on the road. New Orleans is seventh in the league scoring 13.2 fast break points per game. Josh Hart leads the Pelicans averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is averaging 19.5 points, eight rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Brandon Ingram is scoring 22.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 16.4 points and five assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 48.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal), Yuta Watanabe: out (health and safety protocols).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols).