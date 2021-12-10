How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

When: Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: MSG

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto hosts New York in conference showdown

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (12-13, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks.

The Raptors are 9-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.5 rebounds. Precious Achiuwa paces the Raptors with 8.2 boards.

The Knicks are 3-2 in division games. New York has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting on Nov. 1. OG Anunoby scored 36 points points to help lead the Raptors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is averaging 19.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Randle is averaging 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Alec Burks is averaging 16.2 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 105.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: out (shoulder), Khem Birch: out (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip).

Knicks: None listed.