How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

When: Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST

TV: MSG

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: VanVleet, Raptors host the Knicks

New York Knicks (17-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (14-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks take on Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Raptors have gone 10-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.4 rebounds. Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors with 8.3 boards.

The Knicks are 3-4 against the rest of their division. New York has a 7-9 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 90-87 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 24 points, and Obi Toppin led the Knicks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.6 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Randle is averaging 19.3 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. Alec Burks is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 100.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: out (knee), D.J. Wilson: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Bonga: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: out (calf).

Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: out (conditioning), Jericho Sims: out (health and safety protocols), Danuel House Jr.: out (finger), Julius Randle: out (health and safety protocols), Wayne Selden Jr.: out (health protocols), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).