How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: VanVleet and Toronto take on the Thunder in non-conference play

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors in non-conference play.

The Raptors have gone 4-8 at home. Toronto ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44.2 points per game in the paint led by Scottie Barnes averaging 8.4.

The Thunder are 3-9 on the road. Oklahoma City allows 108.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Luguentz Dort averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.7 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 103.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 99.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (ankle).