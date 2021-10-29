 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Magic vs. Raptors Game Preview: Toronto takes on conference foe Orlando

By The Associated Press
Orlando Magic (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Orlando in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Toronto went 17-25 in Eastern Conference action and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 8.6 steals, 5.4 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Orlando finished 21-51 overall and 13-29 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Magic averaged 104.0 points per game last season, 41.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).
Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Chuma Okeke: out (right hip), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.