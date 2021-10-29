How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Magic vs. Raptors Game Preview: Toronto takes on conference foe Orlando

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Orlando in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Toronto went 17-25 in Eastern Conference action and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 8.6 steals, 5.4 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Orlando finished 21-51 overall and 13-29 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Magic averaged 104.0 points per game last season, 41.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Chuma Okeke: out (right hip), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).