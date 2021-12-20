How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on December 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto puts home win streak on the line against Orlando

Orlando Magic (6-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (14-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Raptors play Orlando.

The Raptors are 10-9 in conference play. Toronto is eighth in the league giving up just 105.2 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Magic have gone 3-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando gives up 111.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Magic 110-109 in their last meeting on Oct. 29. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 21 points, and Cole Anthony led the Magic with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is scoring 20.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Anthony is shooting 41.7% and averaging 19.9 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (health and safety protocols), Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: out (calf).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (knee), Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).