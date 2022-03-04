How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Orlando faces Toronto on 3-game road slide

Orlando Magic (15-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (34-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hits the road against Toronto looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Raptors are 23-17 in conference play. Toronto is ninth in the NBA giving up just 107.4 points per game while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Magic are 9-32 in conference matchups. Orlando has a 5-31 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won 110-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 29. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 21 points, and Cole Anthony led the Magic with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.4 points, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Anthony is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee), D.J. Wilson: out (knee), Thaddeus Young: day to day (illness), OG Anunoby: out (finger).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).