How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Game Online on December 3, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Orlando faces Toronto on 7-game skid

Orlando Magic (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -10.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to break its seven-game skid with a win against Toronto.

The Raptors have gone 8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is seventh in the league giving up only 109.5 points per game while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

The Magic are 2-13 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando ranks last in the NBA with 21.1 assists per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: OG Anunoby is averaging 18.8 points, six rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Terrence Ross is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 8.8 points. Wagner is shooting 49.8% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 104.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mo Bamba: day to day (back), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle).