How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 3 Live Online on April 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

In Philadelphia and nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: 76ers take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 214.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The 76ers won the last matchup 112-97 on April 18 led by 31 points from Joel Embiid, while OG Anunoby scored 26 points for the Raptors.

The Raptors have gone 10-6 against division opponents. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.3 rebounds. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 8.5 boards.

The 76ers are 6-10 against the rest of the division. Philadelphia has a 6-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Siakam is shooting 48.7% and averaging 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Georges Niang averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Embiid is shooting 56.0% and averaging 33.9 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (foot), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (illness).

76ers: Charles Bassey: day to day (shoulder).