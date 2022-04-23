How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 4 Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, this Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won't be available on NBA League Pass since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with NBA League Pass.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Philadelphia aims to clinch series against Toronto in game 4

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers look to clinch the series over the Toronto Raptors in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 104-101 in overtime in the last meeting. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 33 points, and OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points.

The Raptors are 10-6 against Atlantic Division teams. Toronto is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.6.

The 76ers are 6-10 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.4% from deep. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is scoring 22.8 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 18.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Embiid is scoring 30.6 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 21.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 119.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (foot).

76ers: Charles Bassey: day to day (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (ineligible to play).