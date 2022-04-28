How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 6 Live Online on April 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Embiid and the 76ers visit the Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 209

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Toronto. He’s first in the the league scoring 30.6 points per game.

The Raptors are 10-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto is seventh in the league giving up only 107.1 points per game while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The 76ers are 6-10 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league allowing only 107.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Georges Niang is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 9.2 points. Embiid is averaging 31.6 points and 13.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 114.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (hip).

76ers: Charles Bassey: day to day (shoulder).