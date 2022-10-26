Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto plays conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Philadelphia meet on Wednesday.

Toronto finished 2-4 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The Raptors gave up 111.5 points per game while committing 22.2 fouls last season.

Philadelphia went 6-6 overall and 6-10 in Atlantic Division action during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 41.7 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (hamstring).

76ers: None listed.