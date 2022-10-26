 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Services

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto plays conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Philadelphia meet on Wednesday.

Toronto finished 2-4 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The Raptors gave up 111.5 points per game while committing 22.2 fouls last season.

Philadelphia went 6-6 overall and 6-10 in Atlantic Division action during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 41.7 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (hamstring).

76ers: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.