How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown

Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

Philadelphia went 6-6 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 41.7 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

The teams square off for the 50th time this season. The Raptors won 119-109 in the last meeting on Oct. 26. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 27 points, and Joel Embiid led the with 31 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).

76ers: None listed.