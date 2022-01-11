How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto takes home win streak into matchup with Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (30-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Phoenix trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Raptors are 12-10 in home games. Toronto ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.9 rebounds. Scottie Barnes paces the Raptors with 7.8 boards.

The Suns are 13-4 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league giving up just 105.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Devin Booker is scoring 23.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal), Yuta Watanabe: out (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Landry Shamet: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: day to day (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).