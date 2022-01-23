How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Raptors host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference contest

Portland Trail Blazers (19-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (22-21, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors host Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers in non-conference action.

The Raptors are 12-11 in home games. Toronto is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.8.

The Trail Blazers are 5-15 on the road. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 16 the Trail Blazers won 118-113 led by 29 points from CJ McCollum, while OG Anunoby scored 29 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 42.4% and averaging 21.8 points for the Raptors. Anunoby is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nurkic is averaging 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (ankle), David Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (personal), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Nassir Little: day to day (knee).