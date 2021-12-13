How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: VanVleet, Raptors to host Fox and the Kings

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (11-16, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento faces Toronto for a non-conference matchup.

The Raptors are 5-9 on their home court. Toronto is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings are 6-8 on the road. Sacramento is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 108-89 in the last matchup on Nov. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is shooting 47.0% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Buddy Hield averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 49.4% and averaging 22.5 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 102.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), Khem Birch: out (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (eye).