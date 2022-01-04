How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: San Antonio faces Toronto on 3-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (14-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup with Toronto after losing three straight games.

The Raptors have gone 9-10 in home games. Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.7 rebounds. Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors with 8.0 boards.

The Spurs are 7-11 on the road. San Antonio is the top team in the Western Conference with 54.9 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Isaac Bonga: day to day (reconditioning), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: day to day (calf).

Spurs: Dejounte Murray: day to day (conditioning), Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Devontae Cacok: out (health and safety protocols), Lonnie Walker IV: out (health protocols), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (ankle).